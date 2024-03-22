Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.53. Valneva shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 10,919 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday.

Valneva Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $514.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

