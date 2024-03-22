Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 279731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

