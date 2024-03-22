Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $182.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average is $166.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

