Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 47262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
