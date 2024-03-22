Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 47262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.