Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

Mar 22nd, 2024

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 47262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

