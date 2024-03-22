Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

