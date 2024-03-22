Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. 983,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,218. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.