Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.46

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.46 and last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 23778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average of $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

