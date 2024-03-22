Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.42

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $117.26, with a volume of 30537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

