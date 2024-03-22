Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $247.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

