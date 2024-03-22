Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 180,763 shares.The stock last traded at $233.79 and had previously closed at $234.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average is $209.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

