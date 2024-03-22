Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,313. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.45.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
