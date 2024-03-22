Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 527683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
