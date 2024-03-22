Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $237.05 and last traded at $236.95, with a volume of 48154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.