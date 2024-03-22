Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $237.05 and last traded at $236.95, with a volume of 48154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

