Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Boosted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $77.25 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

