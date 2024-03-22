Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Increased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 14.5% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $48,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

