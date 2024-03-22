Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Register Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,972,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,928. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

