Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

