Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -399.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,039,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 328,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

