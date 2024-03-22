VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 14,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 46,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

VEON Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in VEON by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in VEON by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

