Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Veradigm stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 97,432 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

