Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.69

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.69 and last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 71748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Veralto Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

