VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.70 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

VerifyMe Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRME traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 9,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,403. The company has a market cap of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

