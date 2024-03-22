Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

