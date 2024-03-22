Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Position Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Vertex by 22.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,999,193.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,682 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

