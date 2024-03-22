Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. Sells 152,561 Shares

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 152,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$61,024.40.

32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 16,951 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$6,780.40.

On Friday, February 16th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 4,068 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$1,627.20.

On Friday, February 2nd, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 8,236 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$3,294.40.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CVE VTX traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,231. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

