Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.09 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

