Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) vs. Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.94) -4.34 Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 15.75 -$615.06 million ($4.59) -2.19

Aura Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.83% -35.31% Vir Biotechnology -713.69% -34.92% -27.73%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aura Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57

Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.41%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 242.04%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Aura Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

