Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viridian Therapeutics traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 216,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 983,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

