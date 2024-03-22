Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.22

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 325533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

