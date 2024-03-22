Vor Biopharma Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

VOR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 621.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 44,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 45,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.