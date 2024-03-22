VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 90456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after acquiring an additional 350,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

