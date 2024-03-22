Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waldencast traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 2,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Waldencast by 440.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

