Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $180.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.82.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $171.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

