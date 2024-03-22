Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.47.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $212.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $177.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.