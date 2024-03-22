Wayne Jones Acquires 2,200,000 Shares of xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Jones acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$61,600.00 ($40,526.32).

Wayne Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get xReality Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Wayne Jones 8,435,005 shares of xReality Group stock.

xReality Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.67.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for xReality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for xReality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.