Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

2seventy bio Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $256.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 1,063,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,848,000 after buying an additional 974,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 251,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

