Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

Logitech International stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

