Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE: SDHC) recently:

3/22/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SDHC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 66,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,199. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

