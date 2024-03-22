Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 149,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,762. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.