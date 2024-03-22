Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $374,747.28 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $144.86 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,915,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

