Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Westlake comprises 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,261,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

