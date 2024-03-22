Westlake Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,780 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,510% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 in the last 90 days. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Westlake alerts:

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westlake by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 0.4 %

WLK traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $151.60.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.