WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in WEX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Down 1.2 %

WEX traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.86. 131,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.71. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $239.18.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

