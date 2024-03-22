WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.08.

WEX stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.71. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $239.18.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

