Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

