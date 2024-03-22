Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

WPM stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,589,000 after acquiring an additional 112,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after acquiring an additional 294,488 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

