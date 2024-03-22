WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $23.74 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $23.74 million and $178,232.35 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00128559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009398 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.