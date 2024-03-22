Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

