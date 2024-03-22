Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

