Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.21.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

